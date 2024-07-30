Baltimore Orioles Pull off Shocking Trade for Chicago White Sox Slugger
It took them a bit longer than expected, but the Baltimore Orioles finally made the splash their fans have been waiting for.
Just minutes before MLB's 6 p.m. ET trade deadline on Tuesday, ESPN's Jeff Passan reported that the Orioles were finalizing a trade for outfielder Eloy Jimenez from the Chicago White Sox. At the time of writing, it's unclear what they're giving up to get him.
Jimenez, 27, adds some right-handed thump to Baltimore's left-handed heavy outfield, essentially replacing Austin Hays, who was traded to the Philadelphia Phillies last week.
Jimenez has had an up-and-down career since debuting for the White Sox in 2019. He showed instant promise by smashing 31 home runs with 79 RBI in just 122 games as a 22-year-old rookie, then followed it up by winning a Silver Slugger in the Covid-shortened 2020 season. He hit double-digit homers each year from 2021 to 2023, but frequent injuries cut into his playing time.
Like most of Chicago's roster, Jimenez has struggled this season, batting .240/.297/.345 with five homers and 16 RBI in 65 games. Baltimore is hopeful that a trade from the worst team in baseball to one of the best will help rejuvenate his bat and improve his focus.
Jimenez's contract has team options for 2025 ($16.5 million) and 2026 ($18.5 million), so the rest of the season can serve as a trial run for the Orioles. If Jimenez continues to struggle, they can buy him out this offseason for $3 million. If he returns to form, they can consider picking up his option for next year.