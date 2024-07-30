Inside The Orioles

Baltimore Orioles Pull off Shocking Trade for Chicago White Sox Slugger

The Baltimore Orioles acquired a big bat at the MLB Trade Deadline from the Chicago White Sox.

Tyler Maher

Jul 5, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Chicago White Sox designated hitter Eloy Jimenez hits a single.
Jul 5, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Chicago White Sox designated hitter Eloy Jimenez hits a single. / Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

It took them a bit longer than expected, but the Baltimore Orioles finally made the splash their fans have been waiting for.

Just minutes before MLB's 6 p.m. ET trade deadline on Tuesday, ESPN's Jeff Passan reported that the Orioles were finalizing a trade for outfielder Eloy Jimenez from the Chicago White Sox. At the time of writing, it's unclear what they're giving up to get him.

Jimenez, 27, adds some right-handed thump to Baltimore's left-handed heavy outfield, essentially replacing Austin Hays, who was traded to the Philadelphia Phillies last week.

Jimenez has had an up-and-down career since debuting for the White Sox in 2019. He showed instant promise by smashing 31 home runs with 79 RBI in just 122 games as a 22-year-old rookie, then followed it up by winning a Silver Slugger in the Covid-shortened 2020 season. He hit double-digit homers each year from 2021 to 2023, but frequent injuries cut into his playing time.

Like most of Chicago's roster, Jimenez has struggled this season, batting .240/.297/.345 with five homers and 16 RBI in 65 games. Baltimore is hopeful that a trade from the worst team in baseball to one of the best will help rejuvenate his bat and improve his focus.

Jimenez's contract has team options for 2025 ($16.5 million) and 2026 ($18.5 million), so the rest of the season can serve as a trial run for the Orioles. If Jimenez continues to struggle, they can buy him out this offseason for $3 million. If he returns to form, they can consider picking up his option for next year.

Published
Tyler Maher

TYLER MAHER

Tyler grew up in Massachusetts and is a huge Boston sports fan, especially the Red Sox. He went to Tufts University and played club baseball for the Jumbos. Since graduating, he has worked for MLB.com, The Game Day, FanDuel and Forbes. When he's not writing about baseball, he enjoys running, traveling, and playing fetch with his golden retriever.

Home/News