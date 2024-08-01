Baltimore Orioles Pulled Off Rare Prospect-Only Trade Right Before Deadline
One of the most intriguing moves made by the Baltimore Orioles at the MLB trade deadline slipped under the radar among the big names deals.
Right before the deadline came, MLB's prospect insider Jonathan Mayo reported that Baltimore traded utility player Billy Cook to the Pittsburgh Pirates in exchange for right-handed ptcher Patrick Reilly.
Prospect-only deals are rare, making it interesting that the move took place right before the deadline while teams are mostly focused on what could effect their rosters in the immediate future.
Reilly now ranks at No. 15 overall in the Orioles farm system. He was a fifth-round selection in the 2023 MLB draft out of Vanderbilt.
"[He has] huge grades on his stuff and questions about what kind of role he can fill because of his lack of command. In college, he leaned heavily on his fastball, which was 95-99 mph during his pro debut, and for good reason," said his scouting report. "With high spin and ride at the top of zone along with impressive induced vertical break, it’s a tough pitch for any hitter to square up, let alone make contact with."
The 22-year-old pitcher has a 3.38 ERA in High-A ball this season with 11 K/9. He's cut down a bit on his walks, averaging 4.2 BB/9, which is the lowest rate of his career between both college and the minors.
He's been a strikeout machine wherever he goes, averaging 16.0 K/9 in Single-A last season.
Given how high his ceiling looks to be, either as a reliever or starter, it's clear why Baltimore wanted him. He won't make his way to the majors any time soon, though.
Cook, who they traded away, could make his way to Pittsburgh's MLB roster soon though. He didn't have a clear path to big leagues with the Orioles despite being 25 years old, which made him expendable.
Baltimore drafted him in the 10th round of the 2021 MLB draft out of Pepperdine University.
In 70 games at the Triple-A level this year, he's slashed a .279/.372/.485 line with 11 home runs.
On paper, this looks like a win-win deal that just happened to take place in the middle of a lot of big trades.