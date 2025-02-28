Baltimore Orioles Receive Good News After Spring Training Injury to Superstar
Baltimore Orioles fans can breathe a sigh of relief.
After it seemed like the sky could be falling on Thursday following superstar shortstop Gunnar Henderson being pulled early from a spring training game with reported right side discomfort, it sounds like he is going to be just fine.
Following the conclusion of the Orioles' 11-8 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays, manager Brandon Hyde eased the concerns surrounding Henderson, telling media his exit from the game was simply a precaution and he will not have to undergo an MRI or anything serious.
Exercising caution surrounding the face of your franchise is reasonable when it comes to spring training, and it certainly sounds like that is the case here.
Jake Rill of MLB.com shared via social media the play which Henderson likely ailed from, a leaping catch on a line drive - during which to the surprise of no one he made the play - where he came down upon landing slightly awkwardly, enough for Hyde to pull him from action:
If Baltimore is going to accomplish anything close to what they hope in 2025, there's no question Henderson is going to be at the center of things.
The 23-year-old stud followed up his 2023 Rookie of the Year campaign with a top-five finish in American League MVP voting in 2024 and is considered one of the favorites for the award this season.
With a ridiculous 9.1 WAR last year, the value of Henderson to the Orioles simply cannot be understated. Slashing .281/.364/.529 with 37 home runs and 92 RBI while also stealing 21 bases and providing an elite glove at the important defensive position on the baseball field.
Most importantly, Henderson was able to stay healthy throughout the 2024 season, playing in 159 games.
Baltimore will need him to do more of the same in 2025, and while that looked to be in doubt temporarily on Thursday afternoon, by all accounts it seems like Henderson is going to be just fine and ready to go on Opening Day.
With still several weeks to go in the spring before the Orioles open up their season officially with a road series against the Blue Jays on March 27 before then hosting the Boston Red Sox in the home opener on March 31, the Orioles will likely exercise caution over the next few days with Henderson before he gets back to normal activity.