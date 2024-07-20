Baltimore Orioles Release 2025 Regular Season Schedule
The Baltimore Orioles received their 2025 regular-season schedule from Major League Baseball as all 30 teams schedules were released to the public.
The Orioles won’t open next season at home. In fact, Baltimore will be north of the border as it opens the season on March 27 at Toronto for a four-game series with the Blue Jays.
Baltimore then returns home to Oriole Park at Camden Yards to host the Boston Red Sox for a three-game series beginning on March 31. The Orioles get an off-day after the home opener.
Baltimore doesn’t play a weekend home series until it hosts the Blue Jays from April 11-13. That starts a three-series, nine-game homestand.
The Orioles get an interleague series in early in April, as they face Arizona at Chase Field from April 7-9. Their next interleague series is at the end of that nine-game homestand when it hosts the Cincinnati Reds from April 18-20.
Baltimore’s rivalry interleague series with the Washington Nationals is expanded in 2025 to a pair of three-game series.
The Orioles travel to Washington April 22-24 and then host the Nationals on May 16-18.
Other Interleague home series for the Orioles include St. Louis, the New York Mets, Miami, Colorado, the Los Angeles Dodgers and Pittsburgh.
Other interleague road series for the Orioles include trips to Milwaukee, Atlanta, the Chicago Cubs, Philadelphia, San Francisco and San Diego.
Baltimore makes its first trip to Sacramento to face the Athletics on June 6-8, which is a weekend series. Next season will be the Athletics’ first at Sutter Health Park, a Triple-A stadium that will be their home for the next few seasons as they prepare for their move to Las Vegas. Sacramento is the Triple-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants.
Oakland pays their visit to Baltimore from Aug. 8-10.
The All-Star break with be from July 14-17, with the game set for July 15. The Orioles end the first half of the season at home against Miami from July 11-13 and resume the season on the road at Tampa Bay from July 18-20. That is followed by a trip to Cleveland to face the Guardians.
Baltimore will end the season with pivotal games in the American League East. The Orioles will be in Toronto for a three-game series on Sept. 12-14. After a trip to the Chicago White Sox to cleanse the palate, so to speak, the Orioles host the New York Yankees from Sept. 18-21, the Tampa Bay Rays from Sept. 23-25 and end the season at the Yankees from Sept. 26-28.
Game times and television designations are not part of the schedule yet. Those will come later this year or during the offseason.