Baltimore Orioles Reportedly Promoting Superstar Outfield Prospect
The Baltimore Orioles are set to recall Heston Kjerstad, according to the Baltimore Banner. Kjerstad, 25, is the O's No. 4 overall prospect in MLB Pipeline's rankings. This will be his second stint in the Majors this year.
The outfielder made his debut in 2023, where he played 13 games and hit two home runs with a .748 OPS. He was then brought back in 2024, but had a short stint of just seven games before getting sent down. The lefty went 2-for-14 with no extra base hits, and just two walks to six strikeouts.
His playing time in the big leagues had been sporadic in his first stint, and he didn't have the chance to really get going at the plate. At Triple-A, though, he was an everyday starter and a big part of the Norfolk lineup that has crushed the ball all season.
In 55 games, Kjerstad has slashed .301/.390/.601 with 16 home runs, 14 doubles and 58 RBI. In his entire minor league career, he has complied a .910 OPS and has done nothing but hit since being drafted No. 2 overall in 2020.
Baltimore's outfield is crowded, though.
With two solidified starters in Anthony Santander and Cedric Mullins, they also have Austin Hays and Colton Cowser in the mix.
Kjerstad enters another situation where he is going to have to hit to earn everyday playing time.
Cowser currently has a .738 OPS and Austin Hays has a .690, so the three of them will be competing for that final outfield spot.
There has been no corresponding move announced yet, so maybe one of Hays or Cowser gets sent down to trim the group, but it could also be the recently promoted Nick Maton who gets designated for assignment.
Should Kjerstad earn more at-bats, he will bring plus power with a lot of hard contact and a good arm from the corner outfield spot.
In a season where the Orioles have promoted multiple top prospects, including Connor Norby and Jackson Holliday, Kjerstad is getting another opportunity.
The question for the 25-year-old will be if he can earn more consistent playing time and stick at this level.