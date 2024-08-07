Baltimore Orioles Reportedly Sign Veteran Utilityman to Deal
It's been a nerve-wracking time for the Baltimore Orioles as they have started to struggle in ways that didn't seem possible when they were dominating opponents for the majority of the year.
Injuries have been a major story for this team. Already without three of their starting pitchers because of season-ending surgeries, they now have also seen Grayson Rodriguez depart this current road trip because of a reported lat injury.
Entering Wednesday, they trail the New York Yankees by a half-game in the AL East standings.
As they try to figure out some potential answers that will propel them to finish the final two months of the year strong, the organization has decided to bring a veteran utilityman into the mix.
According to Jon Heyman of The New York Post, the Orioles have signed J.D. Davis to a contract. Although the terms were not specified, it's likely a minor league deal.
Davis was most recently with the Yankees after they acquired him in a trade with the Oakland Athletics on June 23. He only played seven games in New York before they released him four days after they designated him for assignment.
The former third round pick in 2014 has fallen off in terms of production this season, posting a slash line of .218/.293/.338 with only four homers and six RBI across his 46 games.
However, Baltimore is taking a low risk on a player who is just one year removed from posting five straight seasons with an OPS+ above the league average of 100. If they suffer more injuries, they can call upon Davis who has proven MLB experience.
This move isn't anything that will be game-changing at this point, but it bolsters their depth.