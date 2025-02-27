Baltimore Orioles Rookie Has Stellar Spring Training Debut Against Pirates
It has been a long time since Baltimore Orioles pitching Tomoyuki Sugano was regarded as a rookie.
He made his professional debut with the Yomiuri Giants in 2013. 12 years later, at 35 years old, he is a rookie again, coming stateside to pitch in the MLB for the first time in his career.
Sugano was excellent in his career in Japan, making 276 appearances in the NPB, recording a 136-74 record with an impressive 2.43 ERA across 1,857 innings pitched.
While it would be unrealistic to expect him to step into an ace role as he occupied with the Giants, the Orioles are relying on him to help fill the void left by their top starter in 2024, Corbin Burnes, departing in free agency.
Burnes signed a six-year, $210 million deal with the Arizona Diamondbacks, which led to Baltimore adding Sugano and fellow veteran Charlie Morton in free agency to help replace the production lost.
After going through days of preparation in spring training, Sugano made his much anticipated Major League debut on Wednesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates.
His manager, Brandon Hyde, had some words of advice before he took the mound for the first time.
“It’s a first spring training outing, so it doesn’t mean anything,” Hyde explained, via Roch Kubatko of Masn. “Just want him to get his work in.”
He did exactly that, as Sugano worked two scoreless innings against the Pirates.
The team wanted him to throw somewhere between 35-40 pitches during his debut, which looked like a tall task with how quickly he worked through the first inning.
After giving up a single to Tommy Pham to start the inning, he got Bryan Reynolds to hit into a tailor-made double play.
Sugano needed only six pitches to get through the first inning and started the second inning quickly, getting the first two batters out as well.
He ran into a little bit of a jam after Adam Frazier hit a single and Isaiah Kiner-Falefa walked, but he got Darick Hall to ground out to end his day after 28 pitches.
“Especially the second inning, I was able to work on things,” Sugano said via interpreter Yuto Sakurai. “The first inning, it was a quick inning, but overall it was a good outing.
“I enjoyed it a lot.”
He was asked how he felt about the outing and whether or not he was nervous. A seasoned veteran in the game of baseball, he said no, with a smile.
Wednesday was a good glimpse of what Baltimore can expect from him this season whenever he is on the mound.
He isn’t going to blow opponents away, averaging only 92.1 mph on his four-seam fastball. But he has a deep array of pitches, throwing six different ones in his debut, that he commands well which will help keep batters off balance and induce some contact.