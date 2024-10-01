Baltimore Orioles Roster Announced for AL Wildcard Round Against Royals
The Baltimore Orioles have announced their active roster for the American League Wildcard series against the Kansas City Royals.
The team will look to make a push for their first World Series since 1983 as they begin play at Oriole Park in Camden Yards on Tuesday. They return to the postseason for the second straight year with unfinished buisness as they were swept last year in the ALDS by the Texas Rangers after winning 101 games in the regular season. The Orioles will be on the hunt for their first postseason victory since 2014.
The Orioles will go with 12 pitchers and 14 position players for the series against the Royals. One key pitcher that was left off the roster was right hander Albert Suarez who starter 24 games for Baltimore this season. He last pitched for the Orioles on September 29th against the Minnesota Twins where he allowed two runs on four hits across six innings of work.
Both young pitchers Cade Povich and Colin Shelby made the staff for the Orioles. Povich, a 5.20 ERA in the regular season has started 16 games for the Orioles this year. Shelby will face his old squad as he was traded to Baltimore from the Royals on July 11th after being designated for assignment. He appeared in three games for the Orioles and recorded four scoreless innings for the ball club.
The Kansas City Royals have returned their starting first baseman, Vinny Pasquantino, from injury. The 26-year-old slugger has been out since August 29th with a broken thumb. He was expected to be out roughly 6-8 weeks, but he will make his return on Tuesday against the Orioles.
Kansas City will go with 11 pitchers and 15 position players for their Wild Card Series roster. Notable players left off for the round include Alec Marsh, Carlos Hernández, and Robbie Grossman.
A key matchup to watch is between two young offensive players during the series. Orioles Gunnar Henderson and Royals Bobby Witt Jr. will look to extend their great seasons another round beginning Tuesday. Each player will at least receive downvotes for the American League MVP in 2024. Henderson led all shortstops in the league with 37 home runs on the season. Witt was right behind him with 32. The each surpassed 20 stolen bases and 90 RBI on the year.
The first pitch is scheduled for 4:08 p.m. ET in Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore. The game will be available nationally on ESPN2.