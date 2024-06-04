Baltimore Orioles Sign Free Agent Veteran Starter to Deal
The Baltimore Orioles have been one of the best teams in baseball so far during the 2024 season. While we're still relatively early on in the year, there are a lot of reasons for fans to be optimistic and excited.
At this point in time, the Orioles hold a 38-20 record, which places them in second place in the AL East division race. Ahead of them are the New York Yankees, who are tied for the best record in baseball at 41-19.
While they try to catch the Yankees, Baltimore knows that some additions will be necessary to cement themselves as World Series contenders. On Tuesday, the Orioles went out and made one of those additions in the form of free agent starting pitcher Julio Teheran.
According to a report from MLB insider Jon Heyman, Baltimore has agreed to terms with Teheran.
Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports, an Orioles reporter, confirmed the deal as well. He has reported that Teheran's deal with Baltimore is a minor league contract.
Teheran only played in one game during the 2024 season with the New York Mets. He gave up four earned runs in just 2.2 innings pitched.
Back in 2023, however, Teheran had a much larger role with the Milwaukee Brewers. He pitched 71.2 innings and started in 11 games, compiling a 3-5 record and a 4.40 ERA.
While he hasn't had great production in recent years, he is the kind of piece that can help a contending team. The Orioles aren't breaking the bank to make this move and are getting a low-risk, high-reward type of setup.
It will be interesting to see if Teheran can make it to the major league level with Baltimore. Should he be able to turn back the clock and reach his 2023 level, he'll be a nice impact piece for the Orioles this season.