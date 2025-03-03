Baltimore Orioles Skipper Reveals When Superstar Closer Will Make Spring Debut
The feeling is different surrounding the Baltimore Orioles' bullpen this year.
A lot of that has to do with the return of Felix Bautista after he missed the last few months of the regular season in 2023 and the entire 2024 campaign because of Tommy John surgery.
Last year, the unit was 23rd in ERA (4.22) compared to fifth (3.55) the season prior.
Getting Bautista back, while also holding onto deadline acquisitions Seranthony Dominguez and Gregory Soto, creates the best bullpen the Orioles have had since they vaulted into contention just a couple years ago.
But, Baltimore hasn't officially declared whether the superstar closer will be ready for Opening Day or not, using the spring as a building block to ramp him up and make sure his elbow is fully healthy.
By all accounts that's the case, but he still hasn't thrown in a game setting.
That's expected to change on Monday.
Per Roch Kubatko of MASN, manager Brandon Hyde told reporters following Sunday's game that the plan is for Bautista to make his spring training debut on Monday against the Boston Red Sox.
This is a huge step.
While the expectation is Bautista will be activated to be part of the Opening Day roster, he still needs to get game reps under his belt before the Orioles are comfortable making that a reality.
It seems like he'll get the chance on Monday.
How often he's used this spring beyond that outing will be seen.
Baltimore has to walk a fine line between getting him ready by knocking off some rust, and potentially using him too much at this stage to the point where he gets some arm fatigue and has a setback.
Those are decisions that will be made at a later date.
But for now, fans can celebrate finally seeing the elite reliever back on the mound pitching in a game.