Inside The Orioles

Baltimore Orioles Standout Star Ranks Highly in Latest MVP Poll

Baltimore Orioles star Gunnar Henderson is making some noise in the latest MVP poll.

Kade Kistner

May 20, 2024; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Baltimore Orioles shortstop Gunnar Henderson (2) reacts
May 20, 2024; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Baltimore Orioles shortstop Gunnar Henderson (2) reacts / Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

This young Baltimore Orioles squad is playing some very good baseball at a very high level.

Trailing the New York Yankees in the American League East by just two games, the Orioles are poised to make another postseason run. Perhaps all the way to the World Series if they continue this pace of play.

One of the reasons this team is finding success is because of shortstop Gunnar Henderson and his performance through the first third of the season.

Henderson, just 22 years old, is slashing .271/.351/.610 in 177 at bats and is leading his team to success. The former top prospect is everything this front office and fans thought he would be.

In fact, he has been so good that he sits third in the recent MVP poll conducted by MLB.com and has garnered two first place votes. He trails only Juan Soto of the New York Yankees and Houston Astros star Kyle Tucker.

"Even on an O’s team that’s loaded with young talent, Henderson manages to stand out," writes Thomas Harrigan. "After winning the AL Rookie of the Year Award in 2023, Henderson has made a huge leap this season, helping Baltimore keep pace with the red-hot Yankees in the AL East. The shortstop leads the AL in homers (16) and has notched a .946 OPS, 132 points better than his mark from last year."

Henderson is a lynchpin in what has become a very skilled Orioles offense. If he continues to produce at this level he may very well make noise in the actual MVP voting as well as help propel Baltimore to another postseason berth.

Published
Kade Kistner

KADE KISTNER

Kade Kistner—a driving force in sports journalism. Holding the helm as publisher for Sports Illustrated's acclaimed feature, Rodeo Daily, Kade is a seasoned alumnus of Tulane University. His academic journey culminated in a 2017 graduation, marked by a degree in Latin American Studies and a minor in Spanish. Following his academic pursuits, Kade embarked on a distinctive path. He answered the call of duty, joining the ranks of the United States Navy. Guided by his aspirations, he honed his skills at Naval Flight School in Pensacola, Florida, ultimately achieving the esteemed position of Naval Aviator. His base of operations was stationed in Jacksonville, Florida—a testament to his dedication and service. Amidst his academic achievements and military commitment, Kade found himself drawn to the world of sports coverage. His byline graced the pages of prestigious platforms such as USA Today, SB Nation, and the revered Sports Illustrated. Within these domains, he tackled the intricate worlds of MLB and NFL, unfurling their stories with a discerning eye. From capturing the essence of the New Orleans Saints to unraveling the narratives of the Texas Rangers, Kade's journalistic prowess shone through. His writing translated the raw data of the sports world into compelling narratives that resonated with readers far and wide. With the turning of seasons, Kade embraced new horizons. He introduced Inside the Phillies, Inside the Astros, and Inside the Cubs—an endeavor that unveiled the inner workings of these iconic teams. Kade's knack for storytelling transformed team dynamics and player stories into engaging content for avid fans. Engage with Kade on Twitter, where his handle, @KadeKistner, serves as an open invitation to join the conversation. For inquiries or correspondence, he can be reached at kwkistner@gmail.com. Kade Kistner's journey through the multifaceted world of sports and journalism continues to unfold, leaving an indelible mark along the way.