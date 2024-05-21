Baltimore Orioles Standout Star Ranks Highly in Latest MVP Poll
This young Baltimore Orioles squad is playing some very good baseball at a very high level.
Trailing the New York Yankees in the American League East by just two games, the Orioles are poised to make another postseason run. Perhaps all the way to the World Series if they continue this pace of play.
One of the reasons this team is finding success is because of shortstop Gunnar Henderson and his performance through the first third of the season.
Henderson, just 22 years old, is slashing .271/.351/.610 in 177 at bats and is leading his team to success. The former top prospect is everything this front office and fans thought he would be.
In fact, he has been so good that he sits third in the recent MVP poll conducted by MLB.com and has garnered two first place votes. He trails only Juan Soto of the New York Yankees and Houston Astros star Kyle Tucker.
"Even on an O’s team that’s loaded with young talent, Henderson manages to stand out," writes Thomas Harrigan. "After winning the AL Rookie of the Year Award in 2023, Henderson has made a huge leap this season, helping Baltimore keep pace with the red-hot Yankees in the AL East. The shortstop leads the AL in homers (16) and has notched a .946 OPS, 132 points better than his mark from last year."
Henderson is a lynchpin in what has become a very skilled Orioles offense. If he continues to produce at this level he may very well make noise in the actual MVP voting as well as help propel Baltimore to another postseason berth.