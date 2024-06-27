Baltimore Orioles Star Becomes First to Reach This Feat Since 1996
Gunnar Henderson has become one of the biggest rising stars in baseball. The Baltimore Orioles' shortstop is having a career season and has officially made the leap into superstardom.
Not only has he been playing at an insanely high level, he has also been reaching milestones that very few players have reached.
OptaSTATS took to X and shared a big milestone that Henderson has reached.
So far this season, Henderson has hit 26 home runs and impressively, of those, 25 of them have come while hitting first in the order.
Previously, only one other player has hit 25 or more home runs while batting first before the month of July. That player was former Oriole Brady Anderson back in 1996.
Add yet another impressive fact about Henderson's massive campaign.
Throughout the 79 games he has played this season, the 22-year-old has hit .288/.387/.618 to go along with 26 home runs and 57 RBI. He is on an insane pace right now and could force his way into the American League MVP conversation.
Henderson's big year has helped lead Baltimore to being a legitimate World Series contender.
The Orioles currently hold a 50-30 record. Recently, they have hit a bit of a rough patch, but the talent remains and that makes fans comfortable knowing they'll turn things back around.
It will be interesting to see what Henderson's future has in store. He has yet to come close to reaching his prime and has a lot of room to continue improving.
With the kind of numbers he is already putting up, even more improvement is a scary thought for opposing teams. As for the Orioles, it gives hope that along with Henderson, the rest of their young talents in the farm system will continue improving.
If that happens, Baltimore is beginning what could be a very long championship contending window.
Expect to see the 2024 season continue to bring success for Henderson. This is no fluke. He's playing at a high level and it appears that type of performance is here to stay.