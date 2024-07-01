Baltimore Orioles Star Gunnar Henderson Shows Off Insanely Cool LEGO Cleats
The Baltimore Orioles have been one of the best teams in baseball all season long and have set themselves up for a potential run at a championship this year.
A huge part of their success has been due to the impressive season star shortstop Gunnar Henderson has been having. He's playing like a true American League MVP so far this season.
Prior to Sunday Night Baseball against the Texas Rangers, Henderson went viral for the amazing LEGO inspired cleats that he wore.
Heading into Sunday Night Baseball, the Orioles possessed an impressive 53-30 record. They have shown no signs of falling off either.
Henderson is on pace for a monstrous 2024 season. He has played in 82 games this year, batting .292/.388/.612 to go along with 26 home runs and 58 RBI. Those numbers show why he's deserving of being mentioned as a favorite to win the AL MVP award.
At just 23 years old, he hasn't even reached his prime yet. That alone is a scary thought for the rest of baseball and shows just how big of a superstar he has the potential of becoming.
According to Joel Sherman of the New York Post, Henderson is the AL MVP at the half-way point of the season. Here is what Sherman had to say about the Baltimore superstar.
"I think the correct answer is Henderson, because as opposed to Judge, who struggled the first few weeks, it feels as if Henderson hasn’t even had a bad game this year. And because Henderson at shortstop plays a more valuable position, though Judge’s ability to man center field — as he did for a lot of his historic 2022 — has been deeply valuable to the Yankees."
Being selected over Judge as the midseason MVP is a huge honor for Henderson. It shows just how valuable he has truly been to the Orioles on their impressive first half run.
Hopefully, he will be able to extend his current pace throughout the rest of the season. If he can stay as hot as he has been into the playoffs, Baltimore will have a shot at winning a title.
The superstar shortstop is looking like the next big thing in baseball and the Orioles can simply sit back and enjoy watching their development pay off.