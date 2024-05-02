Baltimore Orioles Star Prospect Talks About Mindset That Comes With New Role
The Baltimore Orioles made headlines when they called up their No. 4 overall prospect Heston Kjerstad to their Major League roster following the demotion of Jackson Holliday.
It was the second opportunity in the bigs for the 25-year-old after joining the team late in 2023 and being part of their playoff roster.
The Orioles started out the power hitter in Triple-A this season following Spring Training and it was clear based on his performances at that level he was ready for the next step.
But, things haven't quite translated for Kjerstad, once again, and much of it has to do with the new role that he is occupying compared to what he had throughout his minor league career.
He's only appeared in three of the eight possible games, with one of them being a pinch hit.
Compare that to when he has been a featured part of the team, and it's easy to see why the slugger has had a hard time developing a rhythm.
This is something he was expecting, however, and he understands this is what comes with playing in the MLB.
"I kind of knew what I was stepping into and they talked to me, too, on, 'You're not going to be able to play every day and hopefully you'll transition into an everyday role further on in the season,' and so forth," Kjerstad told Roch Kubatko of MASN.
Everyone wants to come in and be able to perform at the best of their abilities. That is not something the talented outfielder has been able to do so far.
He's 1-7 on the year with three strikeouts, but he knows that he can't let the limited opportunities keep him down or unfocused because he might let an important moment pass.
"I'm just doing the best with my preparation. Stay ready, whether it's a pinch-hit late in the game or whatever they need from me. Just staying ready with my cage work and everything. I know I'm not playing every day. You've just got to make it work and you've got to be ready to help the team because any AB or any moment you have can help the team win the game," Kjerstad said.
Hopefully that breakthrough happens soon for the youngster.
It's rare that someone so highly touted as this 25-year-old would be able to step back and put the team above everything else, but it seems like that is the case with this potential star.
With a mentality like that, the game should eventually reward him.