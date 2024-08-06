Baltimore Orioles Star Reveals Key to Newfound Success
The Baltimore Orioles selected Jackson Holliday with the first overall pick in the 2022 draft and he roared through the minors, making his debut just two years later at the age of 20. He had consistently been at the top of prospect lists and it was one of the most anticipated debuts in quite some time. It did not go well, however, and he was sent back down to Triple-A where he dealt with injury, but is back with the Orioles and has a new secret to his success.
Holliday's first short lived stint was anything but the success he had been used to. In 10 games, Holliday was 2-for-34 with just one RBI and struck out a whopping 18 times. The game seemed to be moving too fast for the 20-year-old, so he was sent back to Norfolk for more at-bats.
The infielder missed time due to a 7-day IL stint, but returned in July and had a .955 OPS with four home runs and 14 RBIs which forced the Orioles to call him back up. Since he return to Baltimore, Holliday is 7-for-18 with two home runs and seven RBIs. However, his receipe for success is not exactly baseball related.
When he was back in Norfolk, he began to play the arcade game "Golden Tee Golf." When the Orioles were in Cleveland, he was able to play it in the visiting clubhouse.
"Honestly, once I started playing that in Norfolk, I started hitting good again. I made a hole-in-one on a par 5 today, so I think that was a guaranteed two hits," he told MLB.com's Jake Rill.
Evidently that was correct, as Holliday went 2-for-4 with a double after those comments, and now has three multi-hit games in a row. At his young age, he joins a select group of nine Orioles players 20 or younger who have multi-hit games.
Holliday’s love for the Golden Tee made headlines, including the company itself reaching out to say they will send one to the Orioles’ clubhouse.
While the arcade games seems to be something Holliday enjoys, and is setting course records on, there are also baseball reasons for his better play.
"I’m starting to see the ball a little deeper and allowing myself to go the other way, which allows me to see the ball for a longer time. Honestly, a whole lot more comfortable. Just trusting myself and my approach and just trying to have fun. Even when I’m getting out, I feel like I’m hitting the ball hard and putting together good at-bats, which is important,” he explained.
Manager Brandon Hyde has noticed a change, too, saying that Holliday is not as "jumpy" in the box. If these changes stick, the Orioles have yet another weapon in their already dangerous lineup.