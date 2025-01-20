Baltimore Orioles Star Slugger Agrees to Long-Term Contract With Toronto Blue Jays
It had long been thought that Anthony Santander and the Baltimore Orioles would go their separate ways this offseason, especially after the star slugger put together a career-best performance during his contract year.
Knowing his price tag was likely going to be high this winter, the Orioles were pragmatic when it came to finding a solution in right field, signing Tyler O'Neill to fill the everyday role.
When that deal was agreed to, it put the writing on the wall that Santander would officially be playing elsewhere.
And now, after his free agency dragged out, Baltimore and the All-Star will officially part ways with Jon Morosi of MLB Network reporting he has agreed to a contract with the Toronto Blue Jays. Per Ari Alexander of KPRC 2, it's a five-year deal, although no financials have been released at the time of writing.
This is an unfortunate turn of events for the Orioles.
While they didn't pursue a reunion with Santander, seeing him go to a division rival that is desperate to make the playoffs after being one of the most disappointing teams in Major League Baseball the past few years is never a fun thing.
The Blue Jays had been linked to the switch-hitter throughout the winter.
With a need for better hitting in their lineup and someone who can provide protection for Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette, Toronto opted to hand the veteran a long-term commitment with the hopes that would make their two stars re-sign, also.
Now, with Santander officially with a new team, the duo of O'Neill and Heston Kjerstad will be tasked with replacing what he did during his tenure in Baltimore.