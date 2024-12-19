This Baltimore Orioles Star Sold Gary Sanchez on Signing Free-Agent Deal
Gary Sánchez may be unfamiliar with the Baltimore Orioles, and fans may be somewhat unfamiliar with him.
But Sánchez is definitely familiar with Orioles infielder Jorge Mateo.
Back in the day, Sánchez and Mateo were both minor leaguers in the New York Yankees system.
New York signed Sánchez as part of its 2009 international class, while the Yankees signed Ortiz in their 2012 international class.
Mateo never reached the Majors with the Yankees. He was traded to the Athletics as part of a deadline deal in 2017. Sánchez had already been promoted to the Yankees by then. But the two did play on the same team, Toros del Este, in the Dominican Winter League during the 2020-21 season.
But, the pair stayed in touch. And as Sánchez was weighing his free-agent options, he spoke to Mateo about the team he was considering joining.
Turns out, Mateo’s thoughts on the Orioles amounts of a five-star Yelp review.
"He just told me, 'Man, there's a lot of great people here, a lot of great teammates. ... A lot of great chemistry here,’” Sánchez said to reporters via an interpreter.
Baltimore signed Sánchez primarily as a backup to All-Star catcher Adley Rutschman. But, he told reporters that he’s open to playing whatever role the Orioles need from, whether it be back-up catcher, first baseman or designated hitter.
Rutschman has caught nearly every game for the Orioles the past two seasons.
Sánchez spent last season with the Milwaukee Brewers, but he has bounced around the past three years after a hot start to his career with the Yankees.
After signing a one-year deal before last season, he played in 89 games, batting .220 with 11 home runs and 37 RBIs. The Brewers declined his 2025 option and allowed him to hit free agency.
The 32-year-old Sánchez isn’t a 30-home run hitter anymore, but at one time he was considered the game’s next Rutschman.
He had a full-time job with the Yankees by 2017. That season was his first All-Star campaign, during which he batted .278 with 33 home runs and 90 RBI.
Before that, in 2016, he was second in American League Rookie of the Year voting even though he only played 53 games.
He returned to the All-Star Game in 2019. He batted .232 but slugged 34 home runs and 77 RBI. He put together one final 20-plus home run campaign in 2021, slamming 23 home runs for the Yankees.
In his past two seasons as a primary backup, he's averaged 15 home runs.