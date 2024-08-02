Baltimore Orioles Starter Gets Honest After Brutal Debut Following Trade
The Baltimore Orioles made a big move to acquire starting pitcher Trevor Rogers from the Miami Marlins ahead of the 2024 MLB trade deadline.
Rogers, a 26-year-old starter, had put together an up-and-down season with the Marlins so far. However, he was expected to be a major piece for the Orioles' new-look rotation.
On Thursday night, Rogers got his first start with his new team, but things did not go well for him.
He ended up pitching 4.1 innings and gave up five earned runs and three walks. He struck out three batters as well. Rodgers took the loss to move to 2-10 on the season.
Following the brutal debut, Rogers spoke out about the whirlwind that the past few days have been. While it has been a quick and abrupt transition, he acknowledged he has to be better and that there are no excuses for his poor outing.
"It was definitely a whirlwind today, something that I really haven’t been through before. I'm not going to sit here and make excuses. I still have to execute the game plan. I really didn't give my team a chance today."
Despite his horrible debut, Rogers could not be more excited about being a part of the team. He is pumped up about his future in Baltimore.
"Coming to this organization, right in the dog days of baseball, playing some really fun baseball the last two months is something that I really haven't been able to be a part of after being hurt all of last year. I'm just fired up to be here and really looking forward to the last two months."
At the very least, accountability is something to admire in a player. Rogers did not shy away from taking the blame for his start. A lot of players would have blamed the trade as a reason for their poor performance.
Not only is he going to look forward to the last two months of the 2024 season, he has two years left on his contract. There is a good chance that he will be a part of the Orioles' rotation for the 2025 and 2026 seasons as well.
Hopefully, he can get his feet under him and put together a much better second start with Baltimore. If he can play up to his full potential, he will be a huge part of helping lead a World Series run down the stretch of the season and into the playoffs.