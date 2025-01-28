Baltimore Orioles Superstar Officially on 'MLB The Show 25' Cover
The Baltimore Orioles have a slew of young stars who are ready to take the baseball world by storm.
One of them, shortstop Gunnar Henderson, is about to have his stardom taken to another level as he is going to be gracing the cover of MLB The Show 25 along with two other superstars; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Paul Skenes and Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz.
This is the first time in the history of a popular video game that more than one player will be gracing the cover.
It is quite an honor for these three stars. They are following in the footsteps of other superstars such as Shohei Ohtani, Bryce Harper, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Fernando Tatis Jr., Aaron Judge and Ken Griffey Jr.
In an interesting viral campaign and reveal, each player shared on social media they were going to be the cover athlete before it was officially shared that the trio would be on there together.
The change to the cover could hint at changes being made to one of the most popular modes, Road To The Show, as all three took different routes before becoming superstars at the Major League level.
Henderson was drafted right out of high school, while De La Cruz was an international signing and Skenes played collegiately before being selected No. 1 overall by the Pirates in 2023.
All three players were All-Stars in 2024 and are some of the brightest players the game has to offer.
The Orioles standout won the Rookie of the Year Award in the American League in 2023 and followed it up with an MVP-caliber campaign in 2024, finishing fourth in the voting behind Judge, Bobby Witt Jr. and Juan Soto.
He record an impressive 9.1 WAR and has already cemented himself as one of the best players in baseball at only 23 years old entering Year 3 of his career.
Skenes made his professional debut on May 11, 2024 and just a few months later was staring for the National League in the All-Star game. He took home the Rookie of the Year Award in the NL in 2024 and finished third in the Cy Young Award voting despite making only 23 starts.
De La Cruz is as electric of a player as there is in baseball, as he led the Majors with 67 stolen bases and provides excitement every time he is on the field.
If he can clean up the caught stealing and cut down on strikeouts, as he led the sport in both with 16 and 218, his production will be taken to another level.