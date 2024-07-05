Baltimore Orioles Superstar Reveals Home Run Derby Pitcher
For nearly a week, Baltimore Orioles fans have known that Gunnar Henderson will compete in the 2024 Home Run Derby. What's remained a mystery, however, is who will pitch to him in the event. After all, a good pitcher can be the difference between a strong showing and a bad one.
While there was some speculation over who Henderson would choose, he put those questions to rest by announcing his decision on Thursday. Buck Britton, manager of the Triple-A Norfolk Tides, will throw to his former protege during the tournament on July 15 at Globe Life Field.
The news came as a major surprise for Britton, who was not expecting Henderson to ask him. According to Britton, Henderson texted him during the middle of a game that he was managing.
"I immediately went into shock, I guess," Britton said. "We're in the middle of the second inning and I go into shock."
Britton, 38, is the older brother of former Orioles and New York Yankees pitcher Zack Britton. Now in his third season managing Norfolk, Britton managed Henderson in 2022 before he was promoted to the big leagues later that year. In 65 games at Triple-A, the 21-year-old Henderson slashed .288/.390/.504 with 11 home runs, 41 RBIs and 10 stolen bases, proving he was more than ready for the majors.
While Henderson's time in Norfolk was relatively brief, Britton clearly made a significant impression on him and helped him achieve his goal of making the majors. Now, Henderson is paying him back.
Hopefully Britton helps Henderson by throwing plenty of straight, hittable pitches. Henderson is looking to become the first Baltimore player to win the contest since Miguel Tejada in 2004. His 27 home runs rank second in the American League behind only Aaron Judge, so he's more than capable of winning the event.