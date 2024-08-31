Baltimore Orioles Surprisingly Named Landing Spot for New York Yankees Cy Young
The Baltimore Orioles aren't the only team in the American League East that might be losing their ace this offseason. With Corbin Burnes set to hit free agency, there are some worries that he could play for a different team in 2025.
However, the New York Yankees also face that same reality with Gerrit Cole.
For the division, the hope would be to keep both of them around. They're arguably the two best pitchers in Major League Baseball and, at the very least, have a very strong argument to be the two best arms in the American League.
However, it's a situation that could happen.
It'd be a nightmare for the Yankees and Orioles, but crazier has happened around Major League Baseball.
Cole's situation is interesting due to Juan Soto's potential contract. If New York hands over $500-plus million, will Cole return? He has an opt-out in his contract, and while the Yankees can trigger a club option if he opts out, they'd have to add more money and another year to his deal.
With an interesting situation playing out over in the Bronx, it'll be interesting to see what happens. Some believe that they may lose Cole.
Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report examined the situation and named landing spots for his services. Surprisingly, he listed Baltimore.
"Only once in franchise history have the Orioles signed/re-signed a player to a deal worth at least $86 million, and that $161 million Chris Davis contract ended up being an all-time disaster. But the Angelos family is no longer calling the penny-pinching shots here. David Rubenstein's ownership group took full control of the club in the past calendar year, and maybe signing Cole will be their first big splash. It would be similar to when Steve Cohen took over the Mets and wasted little time in trading for Francisco Lindor and shortly thereafter signing him to a $341 million contract."
If the Orioles were to pay Cole, one could argue that it'd make more sense to just pay Burnes.
Cole has been the better pitcher throughout his career, but he'll be 34 years old in September. Burnes, however, while not too much younger, will be 30 in October.
There's a scenario where Burnes leaves because he wants to, and it doesn't have to do with anything Baltimore did or didn't do.
Sometimes, guys want a new opportunity with a different ball club.
If that happens, and Cole surprisingly leaves New York, he'd be a massive addition, considering they'd be stealing him from their division rivals.