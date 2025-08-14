Baltimore Orioles to celebrate 30-year anniversary of franchise great
The Baltimore Orioles will honor one of the most durable players in franchise history next month.
The club announced Thursday that it will celebrate the 30th anniversary of Cal Ripken Jr. breaking Lou Gehrig's consecutive games played streak on Sept. 6. Ripken surpassed Gehrig’s record of 2,130 consecutive games—a mark that had stood for 56 years—cementing his legacy and earning the nickname “The Iron Man.” Ripken went on to play in 2,632 consecutive games for the Orioles, a streak that still stands as the MLB record.
Ripken spent his entire 21-year career in Baltimore, from 1981 to 2001, playing both third base and shortstop. He quickly burst onto the scene in 1982, winning American League Rookie of the Year honors after taking over as the team’s starting third baseman.
That rookie season was a sign of great things to come for both Ripken and the Orioles. He went on to become a 19-time All-Star, a two-time AL MVP (1983, 1991), an eight-time Silver Slugger Award winner (1983–1986, 1989, 1991, 1993, 1994), a two-time Gold Glove winner (1991, 1992), and a World Series champion in 1983, when the Orioles defeated the Philadelphia Phillies in five games.
Ripken also received the Roberto Clemente Award in 1992 for his charitable work.
Ripken officially broke Gehrig’s streak on Sept. 6, 1995, in a game against the California Angels that was broadcast on ESPN. The game remains one of the network’s most-watched baseball broadcasts to this day.
He ended the streak at 2,632 games on Sept. 20, 1998, when he voluntarily removed himself from the lineup during the Orioles’ final home game of the regular season. With his production declining in his final seasons, Ripken retired after the 2001 campaign.
For his career, Ripken recorded 3,184 hits, 431 home runs, and 1,695 RBIs. He was elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 2007 in his first year of eligibility, receiving 98.53% of the vote—the sixth-highest percentage ever.
The Orioles will now honor their franchise legend for his incredible streak of games played, with many former players and MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred among those expected to attend.