Baltimore Orioles Top 30 Prospects List Gets Tweak at Trade Deadline
After Baseball America re-ranked its Top 30 prospects for the Baltimore Orioles, one thing was clear — the top of the team’s minor-league system is still incredibly talented.
Shortstop Jackson Holliday remained at the top of the heap and was called up to the big leagues after the deadline. He’s starting to play like he’s going to stick this time and graduate from the prospect rankings later this season.
The latest Top 30 rankings reflect all of the trades that were made by the trade deadline.
One of the more notable deals from the system’s perspective was Baltimore’s deal to get Miami reliever Trevor Rogers. The O’s gave up a pair of highly-regarded prospects in infielder Connor Norby and outfielder Kyle Stowers.
But, for the most part, the future looks bright.
After the MLB Draft, Baseball America re-ranked its overall Top 100 and the Orioles had four players among the Top 30 — Holliday was No. 2, third baseman Coby Mayo was No. 12, catcher Samuel Basallo was No. 17 and outfielder Heston Kjerstad was No. 26.
Mayo was just called up for the first time last week. Kjerstad, who played some of his best baseball in the Majors this year before he was hit by a pitch, is back with Triple-A Norfolk. Basallo is a 19-year-old prospect who was signed in 2022 and is already at Double-A Bowie. He also played in the MLB Futures game.
Mayo was the biggest riser since the preseason rankings, according to Baseball America. Players that fell in the rankings included outfielder Hudson Haskin, outfielder John Rhodes and third baseman Max Wagner.
Prospects that moved into the Top 30 included shortstop Elvin Garcia (No. 18), pitcher Brandon Young (No. 21), infielder Leandro Arias (No. 23) and pitcher Cameron Weston (No. 26).
Four Orioles draft picks moved into the Top 30, starting with first-round pick Vance Honeycutt at No. 7. Griff O'Ferrall, the O’s compensatory first-round pick, was ranked No. 16. Catcher Ethan Anderson, Baltimore’s second-round pick, was ranked No. 22. Outfielder Austin Overn, the O’s third-round pick, was ranked No. 28.
Baltimore Orioles Top 30 Prospects
(ranked by Baseball America as of Aug. 5)
*-selected in 2024 MLB Draft
1. Jackson Holliday, SS
2. Coby Mayo, 3B
3. Samuel Basallo, C
4. Heston Kjerstad, OF
5. Cade Povich, 2B
6. Chayce McDermott, RHP
7. Vance Honeycutt*, OF
8. Enrique Bradfield, OF
9. Dylan Beavers, OF
10. Luis De Leon, LHP
11. Jud Fabian, OF
12. Michael Forret, RHP
13. Juan Nunez, RHP
14. Trace Bright, RHP
15. Keagan Gillies, RHP
16. Griff O'Ferrall*, SS
17. Patrick Reilly, RHP
18. Elvin Garcia, SS
19. Emilio Sanchez, SS
20. Stiven Martinez, OF
21. Brandon Young, RHP
22. Ethan Anderson*, C
23. Leandro Arias, 2B
24. Max Wagner, 3B
25. Alex Pham, RHP
26. Cameron Weston, RHP
27. Creed Williams, RHP
28. Austin Overn*, OF
29. Hudson Haskin, OF
30. Frederick Bencosme, SS