Baltimore Orioles Top Prospect Could Make Debut Sooner Rather Than Later
The Baltimore Orioles have a fantastic core of young players in the big leagues right now. However, they have another one awaiting to join the team at Camden Yards.
Samuel Basallo is the No. 1 prospect in the Orioles organization.
He just 20 years old and will not turn 21 until mid-August.
Still, he is expected to make his MLB Debut at some point this season, and that call to the Major League roster could come a bit sooner than expected.
Ben Weinrib of MLB.com took a look at Spring Breakout players who could make their debuts in 2025. Basallo was on that list with an ETA as early as June.
This comes as a bit of a surprise because he has to play behind Adley Rutschman, who is one of the best catchers in the entire MLB. So barring an injury, Baltimore is set at that position for the foreseeable future.
The left-hande-hitting Basallo can play some first base, though.
He had a .995 fielding percentage at that position in the minor leagues last season, so he can get it done defensively. Being 6-foot-4, he probably profiles more as a first baseman anyways.
Ryan Mountcastle is the team's starter at the position, but Basallo could give him a run for his money if his bat holds up.
In 2024, Basallo played in both Double-A and Triple-A.
Across those two levels, he slashed .278/.341/.449 with 19 home runs, 65 RBI, 68 runs scored and 133 total hits in 127 games played. The Dominican backstop had some struggles in Triple-A, so it is likely he will start at that level and continue to improve his hitting.
With his great 2024 season, the 20-year-old was invited to spring training as a non-roster invitee.
He has been turning heads in the chances he has been given, recording five hits with two of them have being home runs and the other a triple at the time of writing.
Basallo's bat seems to be ready, but there are a few tweaks to iron out.
The problem the Orioles have is finding a place for him to play, since will not overtake Mountcastle or Rutschman at this point in time which is why there is a waiting game.
Whether it is an injury, a trade or something else, Basallo will need something to happen if he is going to get the call.
But different things happen in baseball all the time.
When there is an opening, expect to see Basallo in the bigs.