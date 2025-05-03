Baltimore Orioles Top Prospect Debut Appears Imminent After Latest Update
Baltimore Orioles top prospect Coby Mayo is reportedly heading back to Baltimore and could be called up to the active roster soon.
According to MASN's Roch Kubatko, Mayo's absence from the starting lineup for Triple-A Norfolk on Satuday was because he was expected in Maryland.
The news comes in the wake of the late scratch of Ramón Urias from the Orioles' lineup on Friday night.
If Urias is forced to miss significant time, he could be placed on the injured list, and Mayo would be the logical choice to replace him on Baltimore's 26-man active roster.
Mayo is ranked by MLB Pipeline as the No. 2 overall prospect in the Orioles' system and No. 12 in the entire league.
The 23-year-old infielder made his MLB debut in 2024, producing a slash line of .098/.196/.098 over a tough 17-game stint.
Mayo showed up at spring training in 2025 hoping to earn a spot on the team's Opening Day roster, but he was sent down to minor league camp after failing to get hot at the plate, hitting .190/.239/.262 in 17 games.
“It definitely is difficult," Mayo told MLB.com beat reporter Jake Rill in a moment of frustration at the time. "It obviously sucks, because you feel like you’ve proved everything you needed to. And sometimes, it doesn’t feel like it’s quite enough.”
Mayo later clarified that he did not have any ill intent toward the Orioles brass in his comments, and he got to work in the minor leagues and found a rhythm at the plate.
If he's called up, Mayo would wrap up this stint in Norfolk with an OPS of .892.