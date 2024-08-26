Baltimore Orioles Top Prospect Promoted to Triple-A
On Sunday, the Baltimore Orioles promoted their number three prospect, Samuel Basallo, from Double-A Bowie to Triple-A Norfolk. The Orioles have promoted many different prospects to the big leagues this year, including Jackson Holliday and Coby Mayo, the only two ahead of Basallo on MLB Pipeline's list. Now, the young catcher is one step closer to the big leagues.
At the beginning of 2024, Jackson Holliday was the youngest player in Triple-A. That distinction now goes to Basallo, who just turned 20-years-old on August 13th. For such a young player, Basallo has sped through the minors, making it all the way to Triple-A after making his debut at 16 years old in 2021.
The youngster has had a terrific 2024 at Double-A, vaulting himself all the way up to number 11 on MLB Pipeline's Top 100. In 105 games this season, Basallo has slashed .287/.355/.457 with an .811 OPS, 22 doubles, 15 home runs and 52 RBIs.
He was also a participant in the 2024 Future's Game.
Basallo now joins fellow top prospect Coby Mayo in Norfolk. He will likely be getting reps at catcher, as that is what he has done all season long at Double-A. However, due to the fact that Baltimore has Adley Rutchsman as the catcher of the future, he will continue to split time at first.
He has played just 28 games at first compared to his 45 at catcher, but as he gets closer to the big leagues that may change. If Basallo continues to have this much success at the plate, they will need to find a way to get his bat in the lineup, whether at catcher, first or DH.
The Orioles have continued to praise him all throughout the year for what he has done and how fast Basallo has moved through the minors.
"If we didn’t have a player named Jackson Holliday, people would be amazed by what Basallo did. It’s not normal for one player to do that, but to have two is very rare," said Mike Blood, Baltimore's vice president of player development and domestic scouting, during Spring Training.
Not only do they love his bat, but his defense has continued to get better.
"The sentiment and the confidence in his defense has just gone up and up and up the last year in particular. He’s very confident. Sam is handling the pitching staff well, he receives great, he’s got a huge arm. We think he’s a catcher, but he’s also got a bat that we’re very confident would play at first base and that’s helpful because you can’t catch six games a week," said general manager Mike Elias in July.
Baltimore is confident that they can get his bat in the lineup one way or another, and given how much they like his catching ability, Basallo might be able to provide Rutschman with days off. It's unclear if the Orioles will want him in the Majors as soon as 2024, but now he is closer than ever.