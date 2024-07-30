Baltimore Orioles Trade Away Top Prospects to Land Coveted Marlins Starter
Heading into the trade deadline that is taking place at 6 p.m. EST, the Baltimore Orioles were expected to continue searching for ways they can improve their roster for the back half of the year and into the playoffs.
Starting pitching was the most glaring need after three of their rotation arms suffered season-ending injuries.
They added a solid starter in Zach Eflin, but they likely needed to bring in another option so they could actually become contenders during the playoffs.
The Orioles did that in a move with the Miami Marlins where they are bringing in starting pitcher Trevor Rogers per Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. In exchange, they are giving up two of their top prospects in Kyle Stowers and Connor Norby as reported by Mark Feinsand of MLB.com.
Rogers started emerging as one of the top trade candidates on the market after it seemed like some of the blockbuster names were going to stay put. Because the Marlins are looking to send out some of their best pieces, Baltimore turned their attention to the left-hander.
In 2024, he hasn't had his best performance, posting a 4.53 ERA across his 21 starts, but the Orioles are willing to take a chance on the one-time All-Star, especially with two more years of club control remaining.
Moving Norby and Stowers certainly is a hefty price as Norby currently ranked No. 5 in their pipeline and Stowers was once a Top 10 prospect.
Still, making a move to get starting pitching right now makes the most sense for where this franchise is at, especially with a loaded farm system that has players ready to make their Major League leap soon.