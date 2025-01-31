Baltimore Orioles Trade for Intriguing Rookie Infielder, DFA Veteran Journeyman
The Baltimore Orioles made a trade on Jan. 31.
It's not something that's going to completely change the outlook of their season, but it was an interesting deal nonetheless.
In an announcement made by the team on their social media account, they revealed they made a trade with the Chicago Cubs to acquire infielder Luis Vazquez in exchange for cash considerations.
The rookie made his Major League debut this past season, getting into just 11 games during his first taste of The Show, going 1-for-12 with an RBI in his limited experience at the plate since he was mainly used as a defense sub across multiple positions on the dirt.
The Cubs designated Vazquez for assignment when Jon Berti officially signed his contract, giving the Orioles an opportunity to make a deal to acquire him.
Per Steve Adams of MLB Trade Rumors, Baltimore DFA'd veteran journeyman Emmanuel Rivera to make room on the 40-man roster.
When looking at Vazquez, his MLB numbers don't blow anyone away, but he was a solid hitter at the Triple-A level and is seen as an elite defender, being touted as Chicago's best defensive infield prospect by Baseball America.
Moving on from Rivera is an interesting decision.
There was a real chance he was going to have a role as a utility man this season, especially after he slashed .313/.370/.578 with four homers and 14 RBI across his 27 games and 73 plate appearances when he was claimed off waivers by the Orioles in late-August last year.
However, Rivera is out of options while Vazquez has multiple remaining.
With the organization looking to get Coby Mayo into the mix more this season, carrying a defensive infielder like Vazquez, who they can option without opening him up to waivers, might be the thought process behind this move.