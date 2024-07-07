Baltimore Orioles Urged to Make 'Emergency' Trade for AL Starting Pitcher
The Baltimore Orioles are in a great position heading into the MLB trade deadline later this month.
While they could always use an upgrade or two at certain positions, the Orioles do not have to make any move,. They are a clear-cut World Series contender already with the way their roster is currently made up.
Should they look to make a trade, it's likely that pitching would be their priority.
Baltimore could use another good starting pitcher in the rotation. They could also use some bullpen help. However, they do not have to force any trade to compete.
Keeping that in mind, they are being urged to consider one potential starting pitcher. That pitcher is Chicago White Sox starter Erick Fedde.
Cody Williams of FanSided has suggested a trade that could make sense for the Orioles. He has them pursuing Fedde and offered a potential trade package that would get it done.
In the proposed trade, Baltimore would acquire Fedde in exchange for No. 14 prospect Leandro Arias.
If that opportunity was presented, the Orioles should pull the trigger without thinking twice.
Fedde is going to be a very popular trade target for teams that need starting pitching help. He has put together a solid all-around season with the White Sox this year.
So far in 2024, Fedde has started 18 games. He has compiled a 6-3 record to go along with a 3.13 ERA, a 1.13 WHIP, a 3.4 K/BB ratio, and has completed 106.1 innings.
At 31 years of age, Fedde has experience that could be valuable for Baltimore down the stretch of the regular season and into the playoffs.
Even more importantly, the Orioles would be getting Fedde for the 2025 season as well. He has another year on his contract past this season.
With Baltimore expecting to have a championship window that should be open for at least a few more years, acquiring players that could impact future seasons as well is important. They should not trade their young talent for half-season rentals.
While there is no guarantee that the Orioles are even interested in trading for Fedde, it would make sense. If they are interested, the above trade package could be one option to get something done with Chicago.