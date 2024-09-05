Baltimore Orioles Urged To Pursue Former MVP Candidate as Offseason Upgrade
The Baltimore Orioles were expected to make a move for a major outfield upgrade in this past trade deadline but opted against it. Now they must start to evaluate their options in the offseason.
Houston Astros star Kyle Tucker is going to be entering a contract year and could have a potentially fractured relationship with the team. FanSided's Zach Pressnell urged the Orioles to pursue Tucker in a trade this offseason.
The slugger was off to a red-hot start to the year and was up there in MVP conversations for a stretch. In 60 games, he put up a .266/.395/.584 line with an impressive 19 home runs and 40 RBI. He was going to be on pace for an easy career-high in homers before he was injured at the beginning of June.
He took a foul ball off the shin while facing the St. Louis Cardinals. He was expected to miss some time, but not nearly as much as he has.
Chandler Rome of The Athletic reported that the Astros misdiagnosed his injury. He was initially diagnosed with a bone bruise, but actually had a small fracture that the team missed.
This type of mismanagement could hurt Houston in contract negotiations and might force their hands to trade Tucker if he was hurt.
The 27-year-old has been named to three straight All-Star teams and is continuing to only look better at the plate. He makes a lot of sense for the Orioles pursue if they decide they want an impact bat in the offseason.
Anthony Santander is going to be a free agent this offseason, which will be a massive hit to an already underperforming outfield if the team is unable to bring him back.
Santander has a .242/.313/.521 slashing line as he's quietly approaching a 40-home run season. He's going to fetch a big paycheck and Baltimore might want to go in a different direction.
Tucker is a bit younger and has been more consistent over his career.
The question then leans towards the prospects that the Orioles have at their disposal, and they have more than enough to secure a player of Tucker's level. they just have to be willing to part with some of it.
If the goal is to go for a World Series soon, they'll need an impact in the outfield. The youth and skill they already have in the infield should make some of their top prospects open to trade.