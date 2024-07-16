Baltimore Orioles Urged to Pursue 'Herschel Walker-Like' Trade for Star
The Baltimore Orioles have headed into the All-Star break with an impressive 58-38 record. They hold first place in the American League East division and look to be a legitimate World Series contender.
While they hit a bit of a rough patch leading up to the All-Star break, they're loaded with talent and are going to be a serious threat to win a championship.
Looking ahead to the rest of the month of July, the Orioles will have an opportunity to get even better.
More than likely, Baltimore will be one of the most aggressive and active teams at the deadline. They have a couple of needs to address and could look to swing big.
Not only do they have interest in pursuing win-now talent, they have the farm system to back up their trade pursuits.
Zach Presnell of FanSided has urged the Orioles to pursue a "Herschel Walker-type trade" for Oakland Athletics star reliever Mason Miller.
"They could use help in the bullpen as they make their push for the AL East, AL pennant and a World Series this season without their usual closer, Felix Bautista. Miller is the dream replacement for Bautista, especially considering the idea of having both flamethrowers in the same bullpen next year when Bautista returns."
During the 2024 MLB season so far with the Athletics, Miller has appeared in 33 games. He has compiled a 1-1 record to go along with a 2.27 ERA, a 0.86 WHIP, a 5.0 K/BB ratio, 15 saves, and two blown saves in 39.2 innings.
Acquiring a talent like Miller would be a massive move towards a championship. He's one of the best young closers in the game.
At 25 years old, Miller also still has two years left on his contract following the 2024 season. He would be a long-term fixture of the bullpen, which could make the hefty price tag it will require to land him worth it.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see what Baltimore ends up doing ahead of the trade deadline. Miller may not end up being moved, but the Orioles should try to see if the can entice Oakland to pull the trigger on a deal.
Miller would be the perfect trade target for Baltimore if they can get something done.