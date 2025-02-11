Baltimore Orioles Can Use Veteran Catcher To Keep Their Star Fresh
As pitchers and catchers begin filing into the Sarasota, FL spring training complex this week, the Baltimore Orioles have important questions to address. One of the least pressing concerns is the catcher position.
The Orioles have signed former New York Yankees veteran catcher Gary Sanchez to offer some protection for star Adley Rutschman.
The beauty of being a switch-hitting catcher can also be a curse. Rutschman seemed to wear down over the course of the season playing virtually every day.
For the first half of the year, Rutschman posted an average of .275, 16 home runs and 59 RBI in 363 at-bats. However, as July approached, his production dipped to an average of .207, three home runs and 20 RBI in 208 at-bats.
The production on the defensive side offered a similar story, especially in advanced framing. Fatigued catchers tend to struggle to frame borderline pitches. This skill is crucial in the advancement of Rutschman, as it could elevate him to elite status and the MVP race.
Sanchez can provide regular rest for Rutschman, keeping him fresh down the stretch. Plus, Sanchez still has pop left in his bat, hits lefties well and still has a cannon for an arm.
Last season, he served in the same role for the Milwaukee Brewers as a backup for all-star William Contreras. He also contributed as the primary right-handed bat off of the bench and provided a winning veteran presence to the young clubhouse.
In his age 31 season, Sanchez posted a slash line of .220/.307/.392, 13 home runs, and 37 RBI in 245 at-bats.
These numbers don’t jump off the page, but he also posted a positive 0.3 WAR which is hard to accomplish as a backup catcher/pitch hitter getting scattered playing time and at-bats.
Sanchez also had the propensity to produce big hits in clutch spots. Last June, proving that he has not lost his bat speed, Sanchez got the barrel to a 102-mph Aroldis Sanchez high fastball and deposited an opposite field go-ahead three-run home run at Cincinnati.
As a humorous note for Baltimore manager Brandon Hyde, Sanchez is not shy about asserting how effective he is against right-handed pitchers.
Orioles’ general manager Mike Elias emphasized the importance of signing a veteran backup catcher and seems to have his man in Sanchez. He can also help Rutschman with the mental rigors and demands of a contentious division race.
Baltimore has the main pieces of the puzzle to contend for a division title. Focusing on the little things and managing specific roles is what could give the O's the boost they need for the AL East Championship.