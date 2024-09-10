Baltimore Orioles Veteran Shares Concerning Update About Clubhouse's Moral
Things have not gone as planned for the Baltimore Orioles this year.
After starting off the season red-hot by obliterating opposing pitching staffs at seemingly every turn, they looked well on their way to be contending for the AL East title again and finish with the best record in the American League.
While they are still in their division race, sitting 1.5 games back from first place entering Tuesday, they have now lost three in a row after getting obliterated by the Boston Red Sox on Monday, 12-3.
Their 5-5 stretch over their last 10 contests has seen them fall from the top spot in the AL, to now having to play in the Wild Card round in the playoffs were to begin today.
The good news is that there is still roughly three weeks left in the regular season, giving the Orioles plenty of time to find their groove and get back to their consistent winning ways.
The problem is, there doesn't seem to be a whole lot of confidence in the clubhouse right now.
"It's not at its best, but it's not terrible, either. We got soundly beat today but the beauty of baseball is we come out tomorrow and set the tone for us to move forward," veteran outfielder Cedric Mullins said per Roch Kubatko of MASN when describing their morale as "doing fair."
That doesn't give a whole lot of credence this group is feeling too good about the state of their game.
Since the All-Star break, Baltimore is 24-25.
That record isn't alarming by any means, but it also points out how they have had a hard time stringing together wins, evident by having sixth-most runs scored (239), but 20th-worst team ERA (4.48) during this stretch.
It's not just as simple as the pitching staff needs to improve to help out their offense, though.
The bats have gone quiet in big moments and games, something that has clearly frustrated this lineup as they continue to search for the production they had earlier in the year.
Hopefully this is just a period of poor play that happens to every team over the course of the long season, but the Orioles will have to get things figured out soon before they start playing playoff baseball or else they could be sitting on the sidelines much sooner than anticipated.