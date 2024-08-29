Baltimore Orioles Young Star Receives Intriguing Rest of Season Projection
Jackson Holliday has shown loads of promise in his second stint in the Majors with the Baltimore Orioles. After a brutal showing earlier in the year, Holliday has been solid since being called back up on July 31st.
On the season, Holliday has hit five home runs to go along with 19 RBI, while batting .169/.226/.323 in 36 games played.
Those numbers aren't amazing, but he's also just 20 years old. In August, the numbers have been better.
Holliday has seen 85 at-bats and has recorded a slashline of .212/.272/.400 to go along with four home runs and 14 RBI. He has started showing some of the star potential that everyone has been talking about over the last couple of years.
Now, he has received solid projections for the rest of the 2024 MLB season with just 28 games remaining for the Orioles.
RotoWire has projected that Holiday will end up batting .236, while hitting two home runs and driving in 12 RBI for the rest of the year. They also have projected him to steal four bases in that time period.
Looking ahead at the rest of the season, Baltimore should be a top-tier World Series contender come postseason time. They have had stretches where they looked unbeatable, but have come back down to earth in recent weeks.
Hopefully, they'll get back to the elite level of play that they showed earlier in the year.
Down the stretch of the regular season, the Orioles will have a lot to play for when it comes to playoff seeding. They are currently down just one game to the New York Yankees in the American League East division race.
It will be interesting to see how the team performs over the final 28 games. They have the talent to win a championship, but they have to figure out the consistency aspect of the game.
All of that being said, Holliday is going to be a key player in the final stretch of the regular season. If he can keep being productive at the plate and play top-notch defensively, he'll keep finding ways to stay on the field.
Holliday could end up being an X-Factor for Baltimore.
At the very least, the 2024 season has shown real success at the Major League level. Holliday is proving that he's the real deal, even though he still has a lot of developing to do.