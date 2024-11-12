Baltimore Orioles Young Superstar Named AL Rookie of the Year Finalist
Just one year removed from Gunnar Henderson taking home the hardware as the top rookie in the American League, the Baltimore Orioles have an opportunity to go back-to-back for the first time in franchise history. This time, it's Colton Cowser, the Orioles' star outfielder.
Cowser was the fifth-overall pick in the 2021 MLB Draft out of Sam Houston State. He had a short stint in the Majors last year and took his lumps. In 26 appearances (77 plate appearances), he slashed .115/.286/.148 with a meager 28 OPS+ and -0.8 bWAR (-0.4 fWAR).
He took a massive step forward in 2024.
Cowser was the Orioles' everyday outfielder, appearing in 153 games. In 561 plate appearances, he slashed .242/.321/.447 with a 123 OPS+ and 3.1 bWAR (4.0 fWAR). For reference, Cowser had the fourth-best bWAR among batters with more than 27 games played. In comparison, he would have had the best OPS+ on the Cincinnati Reds among players with at least 25 games played.
The young outfielder mashed 24 home runs and plated 69 RBI with 52 walks and nine stolen bases.
He was not just a big bat in the lineup, Cowser was a top-end defender and was also named a finalists for a Gold Glove as a left fielder.. In 1,192 2/3 innings in the outfield, he committed just one error. According to Fangraphs, his 11 Outs Above Average was good for seventh among all outfielders in baseball and fourth among AL outfielders.
His breakout campaign was cut short on October 2 in Game 2 of the AL Wild Card Series against the Kansas City Royals. Cowser suffered a fracture in his left hand after being hit by a pitch in the fifth inning.
In order to become the eighth Orioles player to win the AL Rookie of the Year award, Cowser has to beat out a pair of New York Yankees, Austin Wells and Luis Gil. If he does, he would earn Baltimore another draft pick thanks to the Prospect Promotion Incentive.