Boos Rained Down At Camden Yards During Baltimore Orioles Ugly Loss
The hope was the Baltimore Orioles had found something that would allow them to turn the corner.
Back-to-back wins for the first time all season presented some hope that this could be the moment where the team went on a run, living up to some expectations that has surrounded the ballclub the past two years following their AL-leading 101 wins in 2023.
But like the saying goes, "it's the hope that kills you," and that was what some Orioles fans felt during the ugly 8-3 route at the hands of the Cincinnati Reds on Friday night.
Frustration has started to reach a boiling point among the fan base, and when a routine pop up dropped between multiple players that allowed the Reds to score their eighth run of the game in the top of the sixth inning, there were some loud boos coming from those in attendance at Camden Yards.
This is not a good look for manager Brandon Hyde.
Already on the hot seat by the sheer fact that Baltimore is struggling amidst all the expectations that has come from having so many talented players on the roster, there is a growing section of fans who are voicing their displeasure with the skipper.
Constantly tinkering with the lineup to the point where some of the team's best players are on the bench or are out of position when they are on the field has been the most recent criticism, so when things like this happen during a game, Hyde is going to get the blunt of the blame.
Winning cures all, but it's hard to picture the Orioles stringing together a bunch of victories with the way they are playing right now.
Yes, it's still early in the season. And no, championships aren't won in April.
But they certainly can be lost during this month.
Right now, Baltimore is trending in the wrong direction, and the fan base is making sure to voice their displeasure with what they are seeing.