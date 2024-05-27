Could Baltimore Orioles Young Core Entice Next Japanese Phenom to Pick Them?
The Baltimore Orioles already have one of the best, if not the best, young cores in all of baseball. Could they make it even better by adding the next Japanese phenom?
Roki Sasaki is going to be coming to the majors and almost every team will take their shot at bringing him over.
The Washington Post’s Chelsea Janes made it clear that Sasaki will be coming to MLB sooner-rather-than-later. Here’s what Janes said as to the pitchers’ excitement about coming to America:
“Because he is so eager and because MLB teams are so eager for what he can offer, Sasaki seems almost certain to eschew tradition by pushing to leave for the United States sooner than almost any other Nippon Professional Baseball player has.”
MLB teams have become aware that he is coming over and they are beginning to prepare for his arrival. Still, it’s unclear exactly when he will come.
Currently, the 6-foot-4 sensation is 22 years old. If he does decide to leave before he’s 25, he will be subject to the international signing pool for each team which means limited money.
His arrival will be one of the biggest stories in recent baseball history, larger than Yoshinobu Yamamoto’s this past season.
In four years and 59 games of NPB play, Sasaki has an absurd 1.94 ERA and 0.856 WHIP. He has a 103 MPH fastball and great breaking balls that make him very hard to hit. He’s the most anticipated foreign prospect since Shohei Ohtani and for good reason.
Baltimore doesn't currently have any Japanese players, but does have an exciting group of players that could be fun for Sasaki to play with. They would be wise to go all in on their pursuit of Sasaki. They could build out the best rotation in baseball to go along with one of the best offenses.