Could Orioles Call Up Another Top Pitching Prospect To Join Their Rotation?
Among all the success the Baltimore Orioles have had this season, holding the second-best record in the American League entering Wednesday's game, they have had to deal with major injuries to their starting pitching staff.
Already knowing they're going to be without two of their starters going forward, Kyle Bradish will also miss time with his second UCL sprain.
Because of that, they're likely going to be in the market for additions around the trade deadline, but how aggressive they're willing to be is unknown right now.
General manager Mike Elias doesn't like to ship out his top prospects, especially for short-term rentals, but these issues may force his hand to start dealing his star minor leaguers to give his Major League group the best chance of winning a World Series.
Until July 30, though, the Orioles are going to see what they have with their internal options.
Cade Povich was the first one who was promoted, and in a limited sample size, he looks like he could be the real deal.
He's hoping to build upon his successful second start by going out and shutting down the New York Yankees on Wednesday as he faces off against reigning AL Cy Young winner Gerrit Cole who is making his season debut.
Based on the connective history Povich and their other star prospect Chase McDermott have had throughout their careers, there is some thought that Baltimore might look to promote their No. 8 prospect next.
Coming into the organization two days apart in August 2022 from separate trades, Povich and McDermott were in High Single-A together before being promoted to Double-A Bowie on the same day, and then reaching Triple-A two weeks apart.
If history repeats itself, then McDermott could be on his way to the Orioles soon.
Elias discussed his star pitching prospect, saying, "The stuff's always been great. I think what's been really encouraging is the walks have been cooling off here lately. He seems to be settling into a better approach at that level and adjusting to the level well. He's got a lot of upside," according to Jacob Calvin Meyer of The Baltimore Sun.
How soon he might get that call is unknown, though.
Dean Kremer is working his way back from the injured list and could be back in the rotation soon.
That would give them six starters with Corbin Burnes, Grayson Rodriguez, Cole Irvin, Albert Suarez, Povich, and the returning Kremer.
This would make it difficult for McDermott to break through, no matter how much he continues to star at the Triple-A level.
However, whenever a player is with that affiliate, they are just one call away from a promotion.
"Anyone who's pitching well in Triple-A, you're a phone call away," Elias said.
Whether that comes to fruition will be seen, but having the star prospect seemingly ready for a call up right now points to how much depth they have that could allow Baltimore to only target one impact starting arm at the deadline instead of multiple.
One thing is for certain, Povich hopes that he and McDermott will be on the same team again soon.
"We've basically been around each other all the time. It's been nice to have somebody, especially like him, to just talk with and be able to go over things. It's also good to have that little friendly competition, just continuing to push each other," he said.