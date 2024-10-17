Despite Depleted Farm System, Orioles Still Proving They Can Develop Top Prospects
The offseason has begun for the Baltimore Orioles as they now look ahead to 2025. An extremely young team that has developed well, Baltimore should be in contention going forward over the next few years.
A lot of their top prospects over the last few years have already made in impact in the Majors, but there are more two come. MLB Pipeline named the team's top hitting and pitching prospect for 2024, giving fans more reason to be excited.
The hitting prospect, Coby Mayo, is a familiar name and one of the top overall prospects in baseball. The Orioles number one, he is also number eight overall.
The 23-year-old crushed the ball all season at Triple-A. Slashing .287/.364/.562 with a .926 OPS, 22 homers, 67 RBIs and 23 doubles, he continued his tear from 2023 in which he hit 29 home runs. He was named an MiLB First-Team Prospect as well.
Mayo made his debut in 2024, but struggled in his time with Baltimore. In 17 games, he went 4-for-41 with 22 strikeouts and zero extra base hits. It was a small sample size, and he has continually proved that the bat plays. It may just take time, and the Orioles were fighting for a playoff spot and needed the hot hand.
The infielder projects to be a part of Baltimore's future, but it's unclear where his future lies defensively. Regardless, Mayo seems to be another can't miss bat that the team has produced.
On the other side of the ball, Brandon Young was named as the Orioles' Pitcher of the Year in the minor leagues. At 19 on their top 30, the right hander is not Baltimore's top pitching prospect, but he had an excellent season.
Young, an undrafted pitcher, has made his way to Triple-A at the age of 26. He began 2024 in Double-A before being promoted. On the year, he made 27 appearances and 24 starts.
In his 111 innings of work, Young posted a 3.57 ERA and struck out 132 batters while walking 37. A nice bounce back season after dealing with injury throughout 2023.
Young brings four offerings to the table, highlighted by his fastball and curveball. Sitting in the low-90s, he can reach 96 and his curveball has "high spin and good depth," according to Pipeline.
Although the Orioles may have higher rated pitching prospects, Young could provide rotational depth should they need it in 2025.
Baltimore's farm system may not be as stacked as it has been in the past few years, but they are clearly still great at developing young talent.