Effective Veteran Reliever on Waivers Would Be Perfect Fit for Baltimore Orioles
The Baltimore Orioles trade deadline moves haven't worked out. The team recently optioned Trevor Rogers to Triple-A after he struggled in his first four starts.
Unfortunately, it doesn't look like that'll change anytime soon, as he struggled in his first Triple-A start. Rogers allowed 10 runs on nine hits over 4 1/3 innings for Triple-A Norfolk on Sunday night.
The lack of success from the Orioles trade deadline acquisitions is a major reason they've struggled recently.
Now, 1.5 games behind the New York Yankees in the American League East, they need to figure it out sooner rather than later; otherwise, they'll be playing out of the Wild Card in the playoffs.
However, there are still ways for Baltimore to improve their roster.
Many teams around Major League Baseball will be placing veterans on outright waivers so they can play for a contending team, and the Chicago Cubs did just that on Monday.
According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, the Cubs have placed veteran relief pitcher Drew Smyly on outright waivers.
"The Chicago Cubs put veteran pitcher Drew Smyly on outright waivers for postseason contenders looking for lefty reliever."
Smyly hasn't been designated for assignment and can continue playing for Chicago, pending a team picking him up off waivers.
A veteran with plenty of experience in the postseason, including with the Atlanta Braves during 2021, the year they won the World Series, Smyly would be an excellent addition to the Orioles bullpen.
He's also had one of the best campaigns of his career in 2024, despite being 35 years old.
He's posted a 2.84 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, and has struck out 43 hitters in 50 2/3 innings pitched.
His FIP is a bit concerning, currently 4.77, but he's limited damage. Perhaps it hurts him in the postseason, but his other numbers, such as his 146 ERA+, show there's something there.
At the very least, it doesn't hurt Baltimore to give him a chance. If it doesn't work out, it's not like they'd be making a huge financial sacrifice to land him.
They also wouldn't have to trade anybody to the Cubs for his services.
Even if Smyly came in for the rest of the regular season and gave them valuable innings out of the bullpen, it could be all they need.
The Orioles have dealt with plenty of injuries to their pitching staff and need arms to help them get by.
A veteran with 11 years of big league experience would be the perfect option.