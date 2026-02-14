Chris Bassitt Reveals Why he Joined the Orioles

The Baltimore Orioles added another starting pitcher in Chris Bassitt to bolster their rotation this offseason.

The Orioles had been in the hunt for an additional starter and signed Bassitt to a one-year, $18.5 million deal with $500,000 in incentives after he helped the AL East rival Toronto Blue Jays make it all the way to the World Series last season.

With the Blue Jays, Bassitt went 11-9 with a 3.96 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 166 strikeouts and a 2.1 bWAR in 170.1 innings and 32 appearances (31 starts) in 2025.

Now, Bassitt, who turns 37 next week, joins an Orioles rotation that features Kyle Bradish, Trevor Rogers, Shane Baz, Zach Eflin and Dean Kremer.

So what made Bassitt want to come to Baltimore?

"No. 1 reason is a chance to win, and not just win a couple games, but win a World Series, and I think this team has the ability to do that," Bassitt told reporters upon reporting to camp in Sarasota on Saturday.

In addition to his belief that the Orioles can win a World Series with the star-studded group president of baseball operations Mike Elias has assembled, Bassitt chose Baltimore because of their signing of Pete Alonso as well.

"One of the big reasons why I came here was Pete," Bassitt said.

Bassitt, according to MLB.com, had been in communication with Alonso and his close friend Eflin during his free agent process.

Bassitt of course played with Alonso on the New York Mets back in 2022. That team won 101 games during the regular season of that year, but fell short by losing to the San Diego Padres in a best-of-three NL Wild Card series.

The Orioles went on to sign Alonso to a five-year, $155 million deal this winter to play first base for them. This only added to Baltimore's stacked position player group of Gunnar Henderson, Adley Rutschman, Colton Cowser, Jordan Westburg, Jackson Holliday and others.

For that, the Orioles were able to lure Bassitt to join an already talented pitching staff with a lot of upside.

Baltimore had initially spoken with Bassitt earlier in the offseason, but were transparent that there were a couple starters ahead of him on their wish list. However, the Orioles were able to circle back with spring training beginning and ink Bassitt to a deal earlier in the week.

Now, Bassitt will be able to help the Orioles get back to the postseason in 2026 after they missed out on October baseball a season ago.

