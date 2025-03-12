Former Baltimore Orioles Catcher Predicted To Catch On With Atlanta Braves
The Baltimore Orioles are going to have a few new faces featured in their lineup during the 2025 regular season compared to when the 2024 campaign came to an end.
Tyler O’Neill, who was signed early in free agency, will be taking over in the outfield to help replace All-Star right fielder Anthony Santander, who signed a massive deal with the Toronto Blue Jays in free agency.
Signing around the same time as the talented outfielder as veteran catcher Gary Sanchez, who agreed to a one-year deal.
He is expected to get some playing time not only behind the plate, but as the designated hitter as well. If the team needs him to expand his versatility and play some first base, he is willing to do it; whatever is needed to win games.
With the addition of Sanchez to the roster, it all but closed the book on veteran catcher James McCann returning to the team.
He spent the previous two years as the backup to star Adley Rutschman, playing in 134 games and making 459 plate appearances. His slash line of .228/.274/.382 leaves resulted in a below average 87 OPS+, but when compared to other backup catchers around the league, is more than acceptable.
McCann’s defensive metrics have fallen off a little bit later in his career, but he still remains servicable from a defensive standpoint as well.
It is a bit surprising that he is still available at this point given his credentials, but Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report doesn’t believe that will last for too much longer.
In a recent piece highlighting free agents still available just over two weeks away from Opening Day, the MLB writer has predicted that the former Orioles catcher will land with the Atlanta Braves and stick with them for the entire campaign.
A major reason for McCann being connected to the National League East contenders is that Sean Murphy is going to be sidelined because of a cracked rib.
Right now, their projected starter is spring training non-rositer invitee Drake Baldwin with Chadwick Tromp as the backup. Veterans Curt Casali and Sandy Leon are projected to offer more depth at Triple-A.
If the Braves come calling, McCann should jump at the opportunity as there is a clear path to consistent playing time available until Murphy returns from the injured list.
He hasn’t been able to replicate the success he had in his final two years with the Chicago White Sox, but remains at the very least a solid backup catcher.