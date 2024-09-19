Former Baltimore Orioles Pitcher Gives Up History Making Home Run to Shohei Ohtani
It seemingly was going to happen at some point, but Shohei Ohtani made Major League Baseball history on Thursday at the expense of former Baltimore Orioles pitcher Mike Baumann.
The chase to become the first player ever to record a 50 home run and 50 stolen bases season has been on for the Japanese phenom since seemingly the middle of summer when his aggressiveness on the basepaths began to increase.
Ohtani had already showcased his prolific power in the past, but when he was also pitching, he didn't utilize his legs often, which was evident by the most steals he's ever recorded in a singular campaign being 26 back in 2021.
Well, while he's rehabbing from his Tommy John surgery, he decided he would try his hand at swiping bases on a consistent basis.
It turns out he's pretty good at that too.
Ohtani recorded two steals on Thursday, getting his total up to 51 on the year. His first occurred in the top of the first inning when he grabbed third base, getting him to the first marker of 50.
All that remained was putting two balls over the fence.
He did it once in the top of the sixth when blasting one 438 feet to right center field, bringing him just one shy of being the inaugural 50/50 club member.
With the Los Angeles Dodgers drubbing the Miami Marlins, the superstar had plenty of opportunities to bat and came up in the top of the seventh to face former Orioles pitcher Baumann.
In a 1-2 count, after swinging and missing and fouling off another pitch, he made history.
It's unfortunate for Baumann that he was the one who gave up the historic homer, but at the same time, he should also be commended for actually pitching to Ohtani knowing his name could be in the history books as well.
Baumann was a third round pick of Baltimore's back in the 2017 draft, spending four years with the team at the Major League level that included 17 appearances this season.
He was designated for assignment in mid-May, getting claimed off waivers by the Seattle Mariners that ended his tenure with the franchise who drafted him.