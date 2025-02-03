Former Baltimore Orioles Starter, Rumored Free Agent Target Now Off Market
Throughout the offseason, the Baltimore Orioles have been linked to top-end starting pitchers.
Whether it was re-signing Corbin Burnes, making a push to land Max Fried or Blake Snell, or even making another blockbuster trade to bring in a bonafide ace for their rotation, the team has consistently been seen as one that will make an aggressive move.
But, that wasn't the case.
When Burnes went to the Arizona Diamondbacks, they pivoted to Charlie Morton. They already brought in Japanese veteran Tomoyuki Sugano to fit in behind Grayson Rodriguez and Zach Eflin. They're hoping to get back Kyle Bradish and Tyler Wells at some point this year, something that would be a huge boost.
Still, the true No. 1 guy is missing from their starting unit.
With possible targets being thrown out there in regards to who the Orioles might pursue, a reunion with Jack Flaherty was floated since he remained on the open market.
There never seemed to be true interest from Baltimore despite the speculation, but even if they were considering making a late play to bring him back, that is now no longer an option.
Jeff Passan of ESPN reported the Detroit Tigers and Flaherty agreed to a two-year, $35 million contract late Sunday night, something that will pay him $25 million in 2025 with a player option in 2026 that is worth $10 million but has the chance to reach $20 million if he starts 15 games.
That's a large sum of money for the right-hander, but coming off his 28-start, 3.17-ERA showing this past season where he was a major part of the Los Angeles Dodgers winning the World Series, it was a bit surprising to see him still be a free agent this late in the process.
The Orioles didn't get that version of Flaherty when they traded for him ahead of the 2023 deadline.
He produced a 6.75 ERA across his nine outings and seven starts, getting relegated to a bullpen role to close out the year because of his struggles.
That version was the only one Baltimore experienced, and even though he had a bounce back year this past campaign, it seems like Mike Elias wasn't willing to risk that much money to find out if they would get that level of production.