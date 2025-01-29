Former Baltimore Orioles Struggling Pitcher Inks Deal With National League Team
Baltimore Orioles fans received a blast from the past on Wednesday morning with a former starting pitcher inking a minor league deal with a new franchise.
As first reported by USA Today baseball insider Bob Nightengale, former Orioles left-hander Wade Miley agreed to a minor league deal with the Cincinnati Reds after spending the last two seasons with the Milwaukee Brewers.
The agreement is for Miley $2.5 million on pro-rated MLB contract as well as an incentive for $1,000 an inning pitched with the contract maxing out at $4 million.
Miley missed most of the 2024 season after Tommy John surgery and had his option declined by the Brewers after the year came to a close, making him a free agent. It was be his second stint with Milwaukee after landing a deal there following a rough year and a half in Baltimore in 2018.
Acquired by the Orioles in a trade with the Seattle Mariners at the deadline in 2016, things never really went well for the lefty in Baltimore. In 11 starts in 2016 after the trade, Miley had a 2-5 record and a 6.17 ERA. The 2017 season didn't get any better with an 8-15 record and a 5.61 ERA along with a 1.729 WHIP, leading to the Orioles declining his option.
This will be Miley's second season with the Reds after he actually had one of the best years of his career in Cincinnati in 2021 with a 3.37 ERA in 28 starts and 120.1 innings pitched.
Now 38 years old, exactly how much the veteran has left in the tank remains to be seen, but if Miley can be better than he was in his disastrous Baltimore tenure, it would be a victory for the Reds.