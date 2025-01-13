Former Baltimore Orioles Versatile Outfielder Being Overlooked in Free Agency
One of the things the Baltimore Orioles came into the offseason looking for was a versatile, right-handed outfielder who could provide the team with some power.
They filled that need very early on, agreeing to a three-year deal with Tyer O’Neill, swiping him away from their American League East rivals, the Boston Red Sox.
He will likely be taking over as the every day right fielder with Anthony Santander looking all but gone in free agency.
That will potentially clear a spot for one of their young hitters, such as Heston Kjerstad, to take over the versatile role behind the starters that Austin Hays previously held.
Hays excelled in the role from 2021-2023, recording at least a 2.4 WAR in all three campaigns and even earning an All-Star nod once. His production was consistent, as he provided some pop at the plate with at least 26 doubles and 16 homers each year.
He played all three spots in the outfield and was above-average at all of them. He was an important piece of the Orioles puzzle but was traded to the Philadelphia Phillies during the 2024 campaign.
Battling injury, Hays' effectiveness on the field waned along with his production.
A kidney infection was misdiagnosed and not discovered until September. He also suffered a hamstring strain in his 10th game with his new club.
It played a major part in his underwhelming performance. He struggled with the Phillies, slashing .256/.297/.397, looking like a shell of himself.
As a result, Philadelphia non-tendered him earlier in the offseason, making him a free agent.
It is easy to see why teams wouldn’t turn to Hays as their first target in free agency this offseason. But with just about a month remaining until Spring Training gets underway, he is someone that should start garnering some interest.
Over at MLB.com, Paul Casella selected Hays as the most underrated free agent remaining on the market.
“Now fully healthy and still just 29 years old on Opening Day, Hays will be eager to put his injury-riddled 2024 campaign behind him,” he wrote.
In the middle of his prime and with a solid track record to look back on, many thought he could land a solid multi-year deal this winter. That seems unlikely at this point, but whichever team lands him will be getting one of the bigger steals of the offseason.
Capable of handling all three outfield spots and with a chip on his shoulder after a disappointing campaign leading to his non-tender, Hays is someone worth betting on.
Any team looking for a fourth outfielder with the chance to earn an everyday role will receive excellent value from him since a healthy campaign will result in him outperforming a one-year contract.