Former MLB Exec Shares Trade He Wishes Baltimore Orioles Made
The Baltimore Orioles made several trades ahead of the 2024 MLB trade deadline to bolster their roster for a postseason run. Two of those trades were made with the Philadelphia Phillies.
Single ones were made with the Tampa Bay Rays, Cincinnati Reds, Chicago White Sox and Miami Marlins. A prospect swap was made with the Pittsburgh Pirates as well.
Pitching help was the No. 1 need for the Orioles and they found some. Starting pitchers Zach Eflin and Trevor Rogers were both acquired, while Seranthony Dominguez and Gregory Soto were acquired to improve the bullpen.
For their lineup, they are hoping to unlock some of the potential Eloy Jimenez showed earlier in his career. Austin Slater will help fill the void filled by Austin Hays being traded to the Phillies as part of one of their trades.
While Baltimore certainly improved, one former MLB executive wishes they had made a bigger splash for their starting rotation. In a recent piece written for The Athletic, Jim Bowden shared his superlatives for the 2024 MLB trade deadline.
The Orioles were only involved in one superlative that Bowden had. The trade he wishes he’d have seen get completed was Baltimore acquiring ace Tarik Skubal from the Detroit Tigers in a blockbuster.
In the hypothetical trade, Bowden suggested Skubal go to the Orioles in exchange for outfielder Herston Kjerstad, third baseman Cody Mayo and left-handed pitcher Cody Povich. Mayo and Povich are the Nos. 3 and 7 prospects in Baltimore’s system. Kjerstad was in the top 50 of MLB prospects coming into the 2024 season.
There were some good players on the move this year, but no megadeals as the White Sox held onto starting pitcher Garrett Crochet and outfielder Luis Robert Jr. That would have changed with a Skubal deal.
Alas, the Tigers decided to keep Skubal, reportedly not even making him available in trade talks. It was likely the correct decision by them, as Skubal has proven he is a legitimate anchor to a rotation and could win the Cy Young award this season.
He should be a piece Detroit looks to build around, not trade away as it signals they wouldn’t be trying to contend for a few more years. Baltimore would have loved to add him to the top of their rotation with Corbin Burnes, but it wasn’t meant to be.