Former MLB Executive Says This Is Baltimore Orioles One Weakness
The Baltimore Orioles are coming off a great stretch of baseball where they beat their division rival New York Yankees in a four-game slate and swept the Cincinnati Reds over the weekend.
Entering Monday, they have the best record in the American League and are looking like real World Series contenders.
Much of the success that the Orioles have experienced has come from the strength of their starting pitching staff and explosive offense. Their starters' ERA is 3.18, and that's without having Kyle Bradish and John Means for the majority of the year.
Corbin Burnes has looked like the ace they wanted to acquire this offseason, giving them a real elite unit when it comes time for the playoffs.
However, there is one area that former MLB executive Jim Bowden thinks could come back to be the downfall for Baltimore.
"... bullpen depth is their weakest link and closing out games has been a problem as the Orioles already have blown seven save opportunities, including three by Craig Kimbrel," he wrote for The Athletic.
Their relief staff had some major question marks coming into the season after they knew superstar closer Felix Bautista would be out for the entire year because of his Tommy John surgery. They went out and signed Craig Kimbrel, but he's had some high and low moments like Bowden alluded to.
What should give that unit a boost is when the Orioles finally have a healthy starting rotation.
Unfortunately, they have not been at full strength all season.
Just when they got back Bradish and Means, Baltimore had to move Grayson Rodriguez to the injured list with worrisome shoulder inflammation. He started his rehab recovery over the weekend which is a great sign for him returning sooner rather than later.
Hopefully the front office will get to see the pitching staff fully healthy sometime before the trade deadline so they can figure out if they need to make upgrades in certain areas.