Former Orioles Disappointing Signing Announces Retirement From Baseball
A former Baltimore Orioles signing who played just a brief stint with the team last year has announced his decision to retire.
According to an announcement on his social media, nine-year Major League Baseball veteran Tony Kemp is retiring from the game after last appearing in the big leagues in 2024 with Baltimore.
The utility man was released by the Cincinnati Reds after not making the roster out of spring last year and wound up signing a Major League contract with the Orioles, though it did not last long.
After five games with Baltimore, Kemp had not recorded a hit in ten plate appearances and walked just once.
In early April, he was designated for assignment upon the promotion of top prospect Jackson Holliday and would elect free agency a couple of days later.
Ending up both with the Minnesota Twins and back with the Reds on minor league deals throughout the year, the 33-year-old just could not get back to the show. Understandably, it seems he feels calling it quits instead of chasing minor league contracts is in his best interest.
Kemp was a heck of a story, standing at just 5'6" and making his way to pro baseball as a fifth round draft pick following a great career at Vanderbilt.
Over the course of his nine seasons, he has a career slash line of .237/.324/.351 along with 35 home runs and 184 RBI in 739 games played.
He played for the Houston Astros and Oakland Athletics along with a brief stint for the Chicago Cubs in addition to the last five MLB games of his career here.
After a lengthy and solid career which happened to end with the Orioles, fans in Baltimore will be sure to wish Kemp nothing but the best in his retirement.