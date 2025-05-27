Former Orioles Prospect Emerging As 'One of the National League's Best Hitters'
The Baltimore Orioles made several deals ahead of the MLB trade deadline in 2024, hoping to improve their chances of contending for a World Series.
Unfortunately, none of the additions that were made ended up being as impactful as the team had hoped.
The most disappointing transaction made was with the Miami Marlins, whom the Orioles acquired starting pitcher Trevor Rogers from in exchange for prospects Connor Norby and outfielder Kyle Stowers.
Rogers performed so poorly with Baltimore that he was sent down to the minor leagues after four starts. He didn’t make an appearance at the Major League level again until May 24 of this year as the extra player for a doubleheader against the Boston Red Sox.
The Orioles received a glimpse of what he is capable of providing, throwing 6.1 shutout innings with five strikeouts and only two hits allowed.
Baltimore certainly hopes that is a sign of things to come, especially since they look to have traded away an All-Star in Stowers, who has benefitted from some swing changes.
Given how poorly some of the Orioles positional players are performing in 2025, and the fact their biggest offseason additions were all in the outfield and are struggling, it has to pain some in the front office to see what their former top prospect has blossomed into.
Stowers is having a magnificent season with the Marlins, producing a .300/.369/.528 slash line with 10 home runs, seven doubles, two triples and 31 RBI to go along with three stolen bases.
He has already produced 1.0 WAR and an impressive 143 OPS+, receiving early MVP honors from Tim Britton of The Athletic (subscription required), in a piece highlighting the best players for each franchise thu far this campaign.
“The Marlins entered Monday averaging as many runs per game as Atlanta (if you’re brief with your decimals), and a lot of that owes to Stowers. Acquired in the Trevor Rogers deal with Baltimore last trade deadline, the outfielder has bloomed at 27 into one of the National League’s best hitters. Miami’s just waiting on the other half of that trade, Connor Norby, to bust out like Stowers,” Britton wrote.
There is still time for Baltimore to reap the benefits of that swap, but Stowers is performing at a higher level than all of the other young positional players they opted to keep over him with his development unlocking another level of production.
It has to be frustrating to see, but that is the other side that comes with trades.